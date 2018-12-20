Foals are an English indie rock band from Oxford, England. They released their debut album, Antidotes, on 24 March 2008 in the United Kingdom and on 8 April 2008 in the United States. The band's second album, Total Life Forever, was released on 10 May 2010. The band's first mixtape, Tapes, was released on 2 July 2012 as part of the !K7 series. Their third album, Holy Fire, was released on 11 February 2013. The band's fourth and latest album, What Went Down was released on 28 August 2015.

Foals are a rock band from Oxford, England formed in 2005, consisting of lead vocalist and lead guitarist Yannis Philippakis, drummer and percussionist Jack Bevan, rhythm guitarist Jimmy Smith, and keyboardist Edwin Congreave.

They are currently signed to Warner Bros. Records, and have released four studio albums: Antidotes (2008), Total Life Forever (2010), Holy Fire (2013), What Went Down (2015), one video album, six extended plays and nineteen singles.

The band have toured internationally and have featured at Glastonbury, Coachella and Roskilde festivals. They have won a number of awards, including best live act at the 2013 Q Awards while producers Alan Moulder and Flood were awarded 'UK Producer Of The Year' for their work on the album Holy Fire.