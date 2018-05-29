Molly PiconBorn 1 June 1898. Died 5 April 1992
Molly Picon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1898-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a659104-ff3a-4770-8784-80b4b0025234
Molly Picon Biography (Wikipedia)
Molly Picon (Yiddish: מאָלי פּיקאָן; February 28, 1898 – April 5, 1992) was a U.S. actress of stage, screen and television, as well as a lyricist and dramatic story-teller.
She was first and foremost a star in Yiddish theatre and film, but in time, she turned to English-language productions.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Molly Picon Tracks
Sort by
Chin Up Ladies
Molly Picon
Chin Up Ladies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chin Up Ladies
Last played on
Molly Picon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist