Molly Picon (Yiddish: מאָלי פּיקאָן‎; February 28, 1898 – April 5, 1992) was a U.S. actress of stage, screen and television, as well as a lyricist and dramatic story-teller.

She was first and foremost a star in Yiddish theatre and film, but in time, she turned to English-language productions.