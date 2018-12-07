Pete Shelley (born Peter Campbell McNeish; 17 April 1955 – 6 December 2018) was an English singer, songwriter and guitarist. He formed Buzzcocks with Howard Devoto in 1976, and was the lead singer and guitarist from 1977 when Devoto left, releasing "Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)" in 1978. The band broke up in 1981, reforming in 1989. Shelley also had a solo career; his song "Homosapien" charted in the US in 1981.