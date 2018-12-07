Pete ShelleyBuzzcocks lead singer. Born 17 April 1955. Died 6 December 2018
Pete Shelley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tvyzr.jpg
1955-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a64eec6-39a7-4ba4-9939-cdee01fb4c5b
Pete Shelley Biography (Wikipedia)
Pete Shelley (born Peter Campbell McNeish; 17 April 1955 – 6 December 2018) was an English singer, songwriter and guitarist. He formed Buzzcocks with Howard Devoto in 1976, and was the lead singer and guitarist from 1977 when Devoto left, releasing "Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)" in 1978. The band broke up in 1981, reforming in 1989. Shelley also had a solo career; his song "Homosapien" charted in the US in 1981.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pete Shelley Tracks
Sort by
Give It To Me (Re-Master)
Pete Shelley
Give It To Me (Re-Master)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyzr.jpglink
Give It To Me (Re-Master)
Last played on
Homosapien (Dub)
Pete Shelley
Homosapien (Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyzr.jpglink
Homosapien (Dub)
Last played on
Homosapien
Pete Shelley
Homosapien
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyzr.jpglink
Homosapien
Last played on
Yesterday's Not Here
Pete Shelley
Yesterday's Not Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyzr.jpglink
Yesterday's Not Here
Last played on
Tour De France Theme
Pete Shelley
Tour De France Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyzr.jpglink
Tour De France Theme
Last played on
Telephone Operator
Pete Shelley
Telephone Operator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyzr.jpglink
Telephone Operator
Last played on
Twilight
Pete Shelley
Twilight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyzr.jpglink
Twilight
Last played on
Witness The Change
Pete Shelley
Witness The Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyzr.jpglink
Witness The Change
Last played on
Love Me Love My Dog
Pete Shelley
Love Me Love My Dog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyzr.jpglink
Love Me Love My Dog
Last played on
Many A Time
Pete Shelley
Many A Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyzr.jpglink
Many A Time
Last played on
Sky Yen Part 1
Pete Shelley
Sky Yen Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyzr.jpglink
Sky Yen Part 1
Last played on
Latest Pete Shelley News
Pete Shelley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist