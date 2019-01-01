Craig FinnBorn 22 August 1971
Craig Finn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04pqg55.jpg
1971-08-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a62a034-cee3-490c-a2ad-621eca2f25a4
Craig Finn Biography (Wikipedia)
Craig Finn (born August 22, 1971) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. He is best known as the frontman of the American indie rock band The Hold Steady, with whom he has recorded six studio albums. Prior to forming The Hold Steady, Finn was the frontman of Lifter Puller. Described by Pitchfork as "a born storyteller who's chosen rock as his medium," Finn has released three solo albums, Clear Heart Full Eyes (2012), Faith in the Future (2015) and We All Want the Same Things (2017).
Craig Finn Tracks
New Friend Jesus
Craig Finn
New Friend Jesus
New Friend Jesus
Christine
Craig Finn
Christine
Christine
Maggie, I've Been Searching For Our Son
Craig Finn
Maggie, I've Been Searching For Our Son
NewMyer's Roof
Craig Finn
NewMyer's Roof
NewMyer's Roof
Going To A Show
Craig Finn
Going To A Show
Going To A Show
Sarah, Calling From A Hotel
Craig Finn
Sarah, Calling From A Hotel
Sarah, Calling From A Hotel
Jackson
Craig Finn
Jackson
Jackson
Honolulu Blues
Craig Finn
Honolulu Blues
Honolulu Blues
Terrified Eyes
Craig Finn
Terrified Eyes
Terrified Eyes
Balcony
Craig Finn
Balcony
Balcony
Upcoming Events
5
Feb
2019
Craig Finn, Brian Fallon
Wylam Brewery, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
6
Feb
2019
Craig Finn, Brian Fallon
The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh, UK
7
Feb
2019
Craig Finn, Brian Fallon
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
9
Feb
2019
Craig Finn, Brian Fallon
Union Chapel, London, UK
22
Feb
2019
Craig Finn, Brian Fallon
The Junction, Cambridge, UK
