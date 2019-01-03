Jocelyn BrownBorn 25 November 1950
Jocelyn Lorette Brown (born November 25, 1950), sometimes credited as Jocelyn Shaw, is an American R&B and dance singer. Although she has only one Billboard Hot 100 chart entry in her name, she has an extensive background in the music industry and is well known in the world of dance music. Jocelyn has sang vocals on 23 hit singles on the Official UK Singles Chart, 8 of which have reached the Top 20.
- Jocelyn Brown on the 70'shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019wx60.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019wx60.jpg2013-06-03T09:22:00.000ZAmerican R&B singer Jocelyn Brown picks her favourite songs from the 70's.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019wx68
Jocelyn Brown on the 70's
- Full interview: Jocelyn Brown co-hosts Trevor Nelson's showhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019jhrn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019jhrn.jpg2013-05-24T15:34:00.000ZTrevor Nelson welcomes soul diva Jocelyn Brown for a special co-host interview.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019jhsb
Full interview: Jocelyn Brown co-hosts Trevor Nelson's show
- Teaser clip: Find out Jocelyn Brown's fond nickname for Whitney Houstonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019131r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019131r.jpg2013-05-16T15:02:00.000ZSoul diva Jocelyn Brown shares her fond memories of Whitney Houston with Trevor Nelsonhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0192vkj
Teaser clip: Find out Jocelyn Brown's fond nickname for Whitney Houston
Somebody Else's Guy
Jocelyn Brown
Somebody Else's Guy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yhw7w.jpglink
Somebody Else's Guy
Last played on
Believe (Ministers Vocal Mix) (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Ministers De-La-Funk
Believe (Ministers Vocal Mix) (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsdz.jpglink
Believe (Ministers Vocal Mix) (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Last played on
Always There (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Incognito
Always There (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqmt.jpglink
Always There (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Last played on
Keep On Jumpin'
Todd Terry
Keep On Jumpin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03840xk.jpglink
Keep On Jumpin'
Last played on
Don't Talk Just Kiss (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Right Said Fred
Don't Talk Just Kiss (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04538xv.jpglink
Don't Talk Just Kiss (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Last played on
It's Alright, I Feel It (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Nuyorican Soul
It's Alright, I Feel It (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsdz.jpglink
It's Alright, I Feel It (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Last played on
Always There Edit (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Incognito
Always There Edit (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqmt.jpglink
Always There Edit (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Last played on
I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Nuyorican Soul
I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsdz.jpglink
I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun (feat. Jocelyn Brown)
Last played on
