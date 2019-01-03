Jocelyn Lorette Brown (born November 25, 1950), sometimes credited as Jocelyn Shaw, is an American R&B and dance singer. Although she has only one Billboard Hot 100 chart entry in her name, she has an extensive background in the music industry and is well known in the world of dance music. Jocelyn has sang vocals on 23 hit singles on the Official UK Singles Chart, 8 of which have reached the Top 20.