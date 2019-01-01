Guadalupe Pineda (born February 23, 1955) is a famous Mexican singer considered one of Mexico's grassroots musical icons. Winner of the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and Latin Grammy Nominee, she has released more than 30 albums during her career covering various styles of music with sales over 10 million copies worldwide. In 1984, she recorded her breakthrough hit "Yolanda", also known as "Te Amo", composed by Pablo Milanes, selling more than 1.5 million copies. She primarily sings in Spanish but has also sung in French, Italian, English and Hebrew, she has been called the “Queen of Bolero” but has also sung ballads, mariachi, tango, ranchera and opera. Pineda has performed all over Mexico and in various countries in Europe and the Americas. She's been worthy of innumerable recognitions, awards and special mentions from the critics, proving through 44 years of career that quality and purity of music are not opposed to the popular approval.

She has received Gold and Platinum certifications with some of her albums due to high sales, including "20 Boleros de Siempre" (1990), "Costumbres" (1991) and a Double Platinum certification for her album "Arias de Opera" (2002). Her voice has transcended Mexican frontiers, she has been included in national and foreign movies and also has been part of important collections such as "Buddha-bar" of France, or the "Monte Carlo" Italian collection, that have been edited and released all over the world. Her albums have been released in countries as far as Japan and she has performed on stage around the world (United States, Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Central and South America). Some of her most recent shows took place at Paris in 2005, and at the historic Argentinian opera house, Teatro Colon of Buenos Aires in November 2006. There have been also shows at some of the most important and recognized forums in Mexico, like Palacio de Bellas Artes, Sala Nezahualcoyotl, Teatro de la...