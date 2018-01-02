Jonny LangAmerican blues, gospel, and rock singer, songwriter, guitarist. Born 29 January 1981
Jonny Lang Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Gordon Langseth Jr. (born January 29, 1981), known as Jonny Lang, is an American blues, gospel, and rock singer, songwriter, guitarist and recording artist. He has five albums that charted on the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart and has won a Grammy Award for Turn Around.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jonny Lang Tracks
Stronger Together
Jonny Lang
Stronger Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stronger Together
Last played on
Snakes
Jonny Lang
Snakes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snakes
Last played on
Make It Move
Jonny Lang
Make It Move
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make It Move
Last played on
Back For A Taste Of Your Love
Jonny Lang
Back For A Taste Of Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back For A Taste Of Your Love
Last played on
Not Right
Jonny Lang
Not Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Right
Last played on
Not Right (radio edit)
Jonny Lang
Not Right (radio edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Right (radio edit)
Last played on
Blew Up (The House)
Jonny Lang
Blew Up (The House)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01try3c.jpglink
Blew Up (The House)
Last played on
What You're Looking For
Jonny Lang
What You're Looking For
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What You're Looking For
Last played on
WHEN A MAN LOVES A WOMAN (feat. Leslie West)
Jonny Lang
WHEN A MAN LOVES A WOMAN (feat. Leslie West)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WHEN A MAN LOVES A WOMAN (feat. Leslie West)
Last played on
We Are The Same (single edit)
Jonny Lang
We Are The Same (single edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are The Same (single edit)
Last played on
Breakin' In
Jonny Lang
Breakin' In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakin' In
Last played on
River
Jonny Lang
River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
River
Last played on
Fight For My Soul
Dennis Dodd & Jonny Lang
Fight For My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fight For My Soul
Performer
Last played on
What You're Looking For
Dennis Dodd & Jonny Lang
What You're Looking For
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What You're Looking For
Performer
Last played on
We Are The Same
Jonny Lang
We Are The Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are The Same
Last played on
