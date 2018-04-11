The Plague Monkeys
The Plague Monkeys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a5f0eee-ffd8-4b04-abdc-576d58497979
The Plague Monkeys Tracks
Sort by
White Feathers
The Plague Monkeys
White Feathers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Feathers
Last played on
The Plague Monkeys
The Plague Monkeys
The Plague Monkeys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Plague Monkeys
Last played on
White Feather
The Plague Monkeys
White Feather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Feather
Last played on
The Plague Monkeys Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist