Terje Rypdal
Terje Rypdal Biography (Wikipedia)
Terje Rypdal (born 23 August 1947) is a Norwegian guitarist and composer. He has been an important member in the Norwegian jazz community, and has also given show concerts with guitarists Ronni Le Tekrø and Mads Eriksen as "N3".
The Return of Per Ulv
The Return of Per Ulv
Fjelldåpen
Fjelldåpen
Electronic Sonata For Souls Loved By Nature
Electronic Sonata For Souls Loved By Nature
Ørnen
Ørnen
Tanga
Tanga
But Then Again
But Then Again
And The Sky Was Coloured With Waterfalls and Angels (Op. 97)
And The Sky Was Coloured With Waterfalls and Angels (Op. 97)
My Music Reaches To The Sky
My Music Reaches To The Sky
Double Concerto (Op. 58)
Double Concerto (Op. 58)
Investigation
Investigation
