Max NeuhausBorn 9 August 1939. Died 3 February 2009
Max Neuhaus
1939-08-09
Max Neuhaus Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Neuhaus (August 9, 1939 – February 3, 2009) was an American classical musician and artist who was a noted interpreter of the experimental percussion music in the 1960s. He later created numerous permanent sound installations as "sound sculptures" of contemporary art.
