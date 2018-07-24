Terry Knight & The PackFormed 1964. Disbanded 1968
Terry Knight & The Pack
1964
Terry Knight & The Pack Biography (Wikipedia)
Terry Knight and the Pack (earlier known as the Pack) was an American garage rock band formed in Flint, Michigan in 1965. The band was signed to the Lucky Eleven label throughout most of its short recording career, and they produced one national hit with their cover version of the song, "I (Who Have Nothing)". Despite their inability to replicate their success, the band was still a frequent attraction in the Michigan rock scene. The Pack was fronted by singer, Terry Knight. In 1967, the group disbanded, but two of the members of the band, drummer/vocalist Don Brewer and guitarist Mark Farner, would later go on to form another band, Grand Funk Railroad.
Terry Knight & The Pack Tracks
How Much More [Have I Got To Give]
Terry Knight & The Pack
How Much More [Have I Got To Give]
