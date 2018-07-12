Wolf Gang was a British alternative and symphonic rock band with Max McElligott as lead vocalist. Having played with different musicians, McElligott settled on a live set up in late 2009 which included Lasse Petersen (drums) previously of The Rakes, Gavin Slater (guitar) and James Wood (bass). When playing live the band also toured with a keyboard player, at one time Beau Holland.

Wolf Gang's first album, Suego Faults was released in July 2011 on Atlantic Records. In February 2013, the band signed a worldwide record deal with American label Cherrytree Records, an imprint of Interscope Records, and wrote and recorded their second album the same year. The album was produced by Flood at Assault & Battery in London and will be released in 2014.[needs update] An EP titled Black River featuring three tracks from the album was released in April. On 8 October, Wolf Gang announced that their new album Alveron would be coming out on 21 October.

On 27 July 2015, Wolf Gang announced through their Facebook page that the band had decided to split, citing that it was time for the members to "move on to other things."