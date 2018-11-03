Ed AmesBorn 9 July 1927
Ed Ames
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-07-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a55061b-9742-4059-94b1-a5ea1bd42dce
Ed Ames Biography (Wikipedia)
Ed Ames (born Edmund Dantes Urick; July 9, 1927) is an American popular singer and actor. He is known for playing Mingo in the television series Daniel Boone, and for his pop hits of the 1960s including "My Cup Runneth Over", "Who Will Answer?" and "When the Snow is on the Roses". He was also part of the popular 1950s singing group with his siblings, The Ames Brothers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ed Ames Tracks
Sort by
Don't Blame Me
Ed Ames
Don't Blame Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Blame Me
Last played on
Melinda
Ed Ames
Melinda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melinda
Last played on
My cup runneth over
Ed Ames
My cup runneth over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My cup runneth over
Last played on
In The Arms Of Love
Ed Ames
In The Arms Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Arms Of Love
Last played on
THING CALLED LOVE
Ed Ames
THING CALLED LOVE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THEY CALL THE WIND MARIA
Ed Ames
THEY CALL THE WIND MARIA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Will Answer
Ed Ames
Who Will Answer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ed Ames Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist