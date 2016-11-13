Ross Brown
Ross Brown Tracks
Eternal Father, strong to save (feat. Ross Brown & Simon Jones)
The Choir and Congregation of St. Alban's, Bristol, J B Dykes, David Ogden, Geoff Ellerby & William Whiting
Choir
Composer
Featured Artist
Music Arranger
Last played on
Thou Whose Almighty Word (feat. Richard Johnson, Ross Brown & Simon Jones)
Felice Giardini
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
Go Forth And Tell (feat. Richard Johnson, Ross Brown & Simon Jones)
David Ogden, Walter Greatorex, David Ogden & James E Seddon
Featured Artist
Composer
Lyricist
Last played on
Eternal Father, strong to save
David Ogden
Last played on
