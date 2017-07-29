Chris HülsbeckBorn 2 March 1968
Chris Hülsbeck
Chris Hülsbeck Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Hülsbeck (born 2 March 1968), known internationally as Chris Huelsbeck, is a German video game music composer from Kassel, Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Hülsbeck Tracks
Stage 4-2
Chris Hülsbeck
Stage 4-2
Stage 4-2
