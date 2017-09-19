Denaun M. Porter (born December 7, 1978), known professionally as Mr. Porter, Kon Artis, and Denaun (often stylized as dEnAuN), is an American music producer, singer, songwriter, and rapper. He was a member of Detroit hip-hop group D12 until its disbandment.

He has a close association with rapper Eminem and has produced for a manifold of other notable artists such as 50 Cent, Royce Da 5'9, The Game, Method Man, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss and more.