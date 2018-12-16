Stuart BurrowsTenor. Born 7 February 1933
Stuart Burrows
1933-02-07
Stuart Burrows Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Burrows OBE (born 7 February 1933) is a Welsh operatic tenor.
Stuart Burrows Tracks
Arafa Don
Stuart Burrows
Arafa Don
Ave Maria
Stuart Burrows
Ave Maria
I'll Walk Beside You
Stuart Burrows
I'll Walk Beside You
Trees
Stuart Burrows
Trees
Roses of Picardy
Stuart Burrows
Roses of Picardy
I Give Thanks For You
Stuart Burrows
I Give Thanks For You
Unwaith Eto'n Nghymru Annwyl
Stuart Burrows
Unwaith Eto'n Nghymru Annwyl
Shine Through My Dreams
Stuart Burrows
Shine Through My Dreams
My Heart and I
Stuart Burrows
My Heart and I
A Perfect Day
Stuart Burrows
A Perfect Day
Gweddi Pechadur
Stuart Burrows
Gweddi Pechadur
Cartref
Stuart Burrows
Cartref
Vienna, City of My Dreams
Stuart Burrows
Vienna, City of My Dreams
O Na Byddai'n Haf O Hyd
Stuart Burrows
O Na Byddai'n Haf O Hyd
Dim Ond Iesu (O Fy Iesu Bendigedig)
Stuart Burrows
Dim Ond Iesu (O Fy Iesu Bendigedig)
I Dream of Jeannie with the Light Brown Hair
Stuart Burrows
I Dream of Jeannie with the Light Brown Hair
He That Dweleth In Heaven / Thou Shalt Break Them
George Frideric Handel
He That Dweleth In Heaven / Thou Shalt Break Them
Come into the garden, Maud
Michael William Balfe
Come into the garden, Maud
Mary of Argyll
Stuart Burrows
Mary of Argyll
Girls Were Made to Love and Kiss
Stuart Burrows
Girls Were Made to Love and Kiss
Going Home
Stuart Burrows
Going Home
Toriad Y Dydd
Träd
Toriad Y Dydd
You Are My Hearts Delight
Stuart Burrows
You Are My Hearts Delight
The Sunshine Of Your Smile
Stuart Burrows
The Sunshine Of Your Smile
Sul y Blodau
Stuart Burrows
Sul y Blodau
Elen Fwyn
Stuart Burrows
Elen Fwyn
Annabelle Lee
Henry Leslie
Annabelle Lee
Smiling Through
Stuart Burrows
Smiling Through
Carol Nadolig
Stuart Burrows
Carol Nadolig
Malotte: The Lord's Prayer
Wyn Morris
Malotte: The Lord's Prayer
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-03T11:38:26
3
Aug
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erpd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1982-07-31T11:38:26
31
Jul
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1978
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/engfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1978-07-21T11:38:26
21
Jul
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1978
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed2rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1976-09-03T11:38:26
3
Sep
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Winter Proms 1972–3: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e59rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1972-12-31T11:38:26
31
Dec
1972
Winter Proms 1972–3: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
