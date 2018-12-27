István KertészConductor. Born 28 August 1929. Died 16 April 1973
István Kertész Biography (Wikipedia)
István Kertész (28 August 1929 – 16 April 1973) was an internationally acclaimed Jewish Hungarian orchestral and operatic conductor who, throughout his brief but distinguished career led many of the world's great orchestras, including the Cleveland, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Detroit, San Francisco and Minnesota Orchestras in the United States, as well as the London Symphony, Vienna Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, and L'Orchestre de la Suisse Romande. His orchestral repertoire numbered over 450 works from all periods, and was matched by a repertoire of some sixty operas ranging from Mozart, Verdi, Puccini and Wagner to the more contemporary Prokofiev, Bartók, Britten, Kodály, Poulenc and Janáček. Kertész was part of a rich musical tradition that produced fellow Hungarian conductors Fritz Reiner, Antal Doráti, János Ferencsik, Eugene Ormandy, George Szell, János Fürst, Ferenc Fricsay, and Sir Georg Solti.
István Kertész Tracks
Sort by
Gli Uccelli [The birds] - suite, Preludio (Allegro moderato)
The Birds
Des Teufels Lustschloss, D 84
Scherzo capriccioso, Op 66
Maurerische Trauermusik
Symphonic Variations
Psalmus Hungaricus Op.13: Igaz vagy Uram
Symphony No 4 In D Minor Op13
Symphony No 4 In D Minor Op 13 - Scherzo
Viennese Musical Clock (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Overture in C major, D 951, 'In the Italian style'
Pines of Rome
Dir, Seele des Weltalls, K.429
Psalmus Hungaricus, Op 13
Overture in the Italian Style in C major, D 591
Slavonic Dance no.3 in A flat major
Piano Concerto No 23 in A major, K 488 (3rd mvt)
Horn Concerto No 2 in E flat major (3rd mvt)
Symphony no. 8 in G major Op.88 - 4th mvts
Hary Janos - Singspiel Op.15: Act 1, no.8; Uncle Marczi's drinking song (O, mely sok hal)
Carnival Overture, Op 92
Symphony no.2 in B flat, D 125
Maurerische Trauermusik (Masonic Funeral Music), K477 (feat. István Kertész)
Horn Concerto No 1 in E flat, Op 11 (feat. István Kertész & Barry Tuckwell)
Symphony No 9 in E minor, Op 95, 'From the New World'
Symphony No 6 in D major, Op 60 (feat. István Kertész)
Overture 'Fierabras'
Overture in C major D.591 (in the Italian style)
The Bartered Bride (Overture) (feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & István Kertész)
Hary Janos - suite Op.35a
Past BBC Events
Proms 1966: Prom 45
Proms 1966: Prom 36
Proms 1965: Prom 19
István Kertész Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
When is it time to take your final bow?
-
Purcell: My Heart is Inditing
-
Henry Purcell
-
The intoxication of a single kiss expressed in music by Purcell
-
Iestyn Davies charms the In Tune audience with Purcell, live at London's Southbank Centre
-
Ceruleo perform Purcell's O Dive Custos Auriacae Domus
-
Glorious Purcell from Phantasm, performed live in the studio
-
Purcell: Music for Queen Mary's Funeral and Funeral Sentences
-
Composer of the Week: Purcell's theatrical works
-
Purcell: Hail! Bright Cecilia