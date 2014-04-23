The Cinematics were an alternative rock band founded in 2003 in Glasgow, Scotland, and disbanded in 2011. The band released two full-length albums, A Strange Education (2007) and Love and Terror (2009), as well as a five-track EP, "Silent Scream EP" (2010), but split up in the middle of recording their third full-length album. The band consisted of Scott Rinning, Larry Reid, Adam Goemans and Ross Bonney.