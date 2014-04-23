The CinematicsScottish post-punk/indie rock band. Formed 2003. Disbanded 2011
The Cinematics
2003
The Cinematics Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cinematics were an alternative rock band founded in 2003 in Glasgow, Scotland, and disbanded in 2011. The band released two full-length albums, A Strange Education (2007) and Love and Terror (2009), as well as a five-track EP, "Silent Scream EP" (2010), but split up in the middle of recording their third full-length album. The band consisted of Scott Rinning, Larry Reid, Adam Goemans and Ross Bonney.
The Cinematics Tracks
New Mexico
The Cinematics
New Mexico
New Mexico
Last played on
Break
The Cinematics
Break
Break
Last played on
Keep Forgetting
The Cinematics
Keep Forgetting
Keep Forgetting
Last played on
Love And Terror
The Cinematics
Love And Terror
Love And Terror
Last played on
