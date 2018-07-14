Bag RaidersFormed 2006
Bag Raiders
2006
Bag Raiders Biography (Wikipedia)
Bag Raiders are an Australian electronic band founded in 2006 by Jack Glass and Chris Stracey. They play keyboards, drums, and act as vocalists, producers, and remixers, with Stracey additionally playing guitar, violin and piano. They also write and produce other artists' work. In 2009, they were rated at number 11 on the Inthemix poll of Australia's top 50 DJs.
In October 2010, they issued their self-titled debut album, which peaked at number 7 on the ARIA Albums Chart and received a J Award album of the year nomination. The album's song "Shooting Stars" renewed the band's popularity seven years after its release, when it began being used as part of a popular Internet meme.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bag Raiders Tracks
Shooting Stars
Bag Raiders
Shooting Stars
Shooting Stars
Savannah
Bag Raiders
Savannah
Savannah
Snake Charmer (Cassius Remix)
Bag Raiders
Snake Charmer (Cassius Remix)
Sunlight (Armand Van Helden Remix)
Bag Raiders
Sunlight (Armand Van Helden Remix)
Snakecharmer
Bag Raiders
Snakecharmer
Snakecharmer
Sunlight
Bag Raiders
Sunlight
Sunlight
Sunlight (GLOVES Remix)
Bag Raiders
Sunlight (GLOVES Remix)
Sunlight (GLOVES Remix)
Way Back Home
Bag Raiders
Way Back Home
Way Back Home
Way Back Home (Bag Raiders Club Edit)
Bag Raiders
Way Back Home (Bag Raiders Club Edit)
Way Back Home (Bag Raiders Club Edit)
Castles In The Sky
Bag Raiders
Castles In The Sky
Castles In The Sky
Way Back Home (Bag Raiders Remix)
Bag Raiders
Way Back Home (Bag Raiders Remix)
Turbo Love (Jan Driver Remix)
Bag Raiders
Turbo Love (Jan Driver Remix)
Turbo Love (Jan Driver Remix)
Shooting Stars (Siriusmo Remix)
Bag Raiders
Shooting Stars (Siriusmo Remix)
Fun Punch (XXX Change Mix)
Bag Raiders
Fun Punch (XXX Change Mix)
Fun Punch (XXX Change Mix)
Shooting Star (Cassian Remix)
Bag Raiders
Shooting Star (Cassian Remix)
Shooting Star (Cassian Remix)
Fun Punch
Bag Raiders
Fun Punch
Fun Punch
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T11:33:47
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
