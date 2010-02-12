Shea Seger (born 1979) is an American singer-songwriter born in Fort Worth, Texas. Her sound has been likened to a combination of Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Ani DiFranco and Tori Amos. Seger describes her music as "mutt dog... bluesy pop with beats".[citation needed]

Seger studied musical theatre in Virginia, before moving to London to record her first album.

She has toured with Toploader, James, David Gray and John Mayer.