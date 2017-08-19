Netania DavrathBorn 12 August 1931. Died 11 April 1987
Netania Davrath
1931-08-12
Netania Davrath Biography (Wikipedia)
Netania Davrath (Нетания Доврат) (12 August 1931 – 11 April 1987) was a Soviet-born soprano opera and concert singer.
Netania Davrath Tracks
Chants D'Auvergne - Set 1: 3 Bourrees
Joseph Canteloube
Chants D'Auvergne - Set 1: 3 Bourrees
Last played on
La delaissado (Chants d'Auvergne - set 2 no 4)
Joseph Canteloube
La delaissado (Chants d'Auvergne - set 2 no 4)
Orchestra
Last played on
N'ai pas ieu de mio; Lo calhe (Chants d'Auvergne, Series 1)
Joseph Canteloube
N'ai pas ieu de mio; Lo calhe (Chants d'Auvergne, Series 1)
Orchestra
Last played on
Bailero
Joseph Canteloube
Bailero
Last played on
Pastourelle (Chants d'Auvergne Set 2)
Joseph Canteloube
Pastourelle (Chants d'Auvergne Set 2)
Last played on
Bailero
Netania Davrath
Bailero
Last played on
L'Aio De Rotso
Netania Davrath
L'Aio De Rotso
Last played on
