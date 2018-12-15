Robert GouletBorn 26 November 1933. Died 30 October 2007
Robert Goulet
1933-11-26
Robert Goulet Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Gérard Goulet (November 26, 1933 – October 30, 2007) was an American singer and actor of French-Canadian ancestry. Goulet was born and raised in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Cast as Sir Lancelot and originating the role in the 1960 Broadway musical Camelot starring opposite established Broadway stars Richard Burton and Julie Andrews, he achieved instant recognition with his performance and interpretation of the song "If Ever I Would Leave You", which became his signature song. His debut in Camelot marked the beginning of a stage, screen, and recording career. A Grammy Award and Tony Award winner, his career spanned almost six decades.
Robert Goulet Tracks
Come Back To Me
Come Back To Me
C'est Moi
C'est Moi
I Won't Send Roses
I Won't Send Roses
Make Someone Happy
Make Someone Happy
Stella By Starlight
Stella By Starlight
My Cup Runneth Over
My Cup Runneth Over
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
If Ever I Would Leave You
Old Songs Medley
Old Songs Medley
The Girl That I Marry
The Girl That I Marry
Night Song
Night Song
She Touched Me
She Touched Me
When Did I Fall In Love
When Did I Fall In Love
Always you
Always you
A Certain Girl
A Certain Girl
Medley Of Old Songs
Medley Of Old Songs
SHALOM
SHALOM
On A Clear Day
On A Clear Day
You've Got A Friend In Me (Wheezy's Version)
Sunrise Sunset
Sunrise Sunset
They Say It's Wonderful
They Say It's Wonderful
On A Clear Day (You Can See Forever)
On A Clear Day (You Can See Forever)
