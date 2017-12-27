Don Kosaken ChorFormed 1921
The Don Cossack Choir Serge Jaroff (Хор донских казаков Сергея Жарова) was a men's chorus of exiled Cossacks founded in 1921 by Serge Jaroff and conducted for almost sixty years by him.
Susser die Glocken nie klingen
Karsten Gundermann
Karsten Gundermann
Susser die Glocken nie klingen
O Tannenbaum
Trad.
Trad.
O Tannenbaum
God Is With Us (Great Compline)
Priest Vasiliy Zinorov'yev, Don Kosaken Chor & Marcel N. Verhoeff
God Is With Us (Great Compline)
God Is With Us (Great Compline)
Slava v vyshnikh Bogu 'Glory to God in the highest'
Trad, Don Kosaken Chor & Marcel Nikolayevich Verhoeff
Trad, Don Kosaken Chor & Marcel Nikolayevich Verhoeff
Slava v vyshnikh Bogu 'Glory to God in the highest'
Evening Bells
Don Kosaken Chor
Don Kosaken Chor
Evening Bells
Cherry Blossom
Traditional Russian, Don Kosaken Chor, Serge Jaroff & Serge Jaroff
Cherry Blossom
Cherry Blossom
Monotonously Rings The Bell
Basile Bolotine, Traditional Russian, Don Kosaken Chor & Serge Jaroff
Monotonously Rings The Bell
Monotonously Rings The Bell
