Pavel HaasBorn 21 June 1899. Died 17 October 1944
Pavel Haas
1899-06-21
Pavel Haas Biography (Wikipedia)
Pavel Haas (21 June 1899 – 17 October 1944) was a Czech composer who was murdered during the Holocaust. He was an exponent of Leoš Janáček's school of composition, and also utilized elements of folk music and jazz. Although his output was not large, he is notable particularly for his song cycles and string quartets.
