Jaime Martín (born 1 September 1965, Santander, Spain) is a Spanish conductor and flautist.

Martín began his music studies on the flute at age 8, and became a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Spain at age 13. He was a pupil of Antonio Arias, in Madrid, and later with Paul Verhey in The Hague. He began his career as a flautist. He attained posts as principal flute with the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the last post with the LPO for 3 years. He also worked regularly as a member of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe. In 1991, he made his debut as soloist at Carnegie Hall with the Flute Concerto by Nielsen. He has recorded chamber music with the Gaudier Ensemble, the Brindisi String Quartet, Pinchas Zukerman and others. He is a founder member of the Cadaqués Orchestra. In 1998, he became a flute teacher at the Royal College of Music, London.

In July 2012, Martín became artistic adviser of the Gävle Symphony Orchestra. One year later, as of 1 July 2013, he became the orchestra's principal conductor, with an initial contract of 4 years. In September 2015, the orchestra extended his contract through 2020. He has recorded commercially with the Gävle Symphony Orchestra for such labels as Ondine. Martín also has the title of chief conductor (director titular) of the Orquesta de Cadaqués, since 2011.