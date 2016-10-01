Atom HeartGerman acid/ambient/electronica producer Uwe Schmidt. Born 27 August 1968
Atom Heart
1968-08-27
Atom Heart Biography (Wikipedia)
Uwe H. Schmidt (born 27 August 1968 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany), also known as Atom™, Atom Heart, or Señor Coconut, is a German composer, musician and producer of electronic music. He is often regarded as the father of electrolatino, electrogospel, and aciton music. In the nineties, Schmidt moved to Chile and developed part of his career there, adopting the alias Mr. Coconut.
