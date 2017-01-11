Real Time
Real Time Tracks
The Hurricane; President Garfield; The Banshee; The Cape Breton Fiddlers' Welcome to Shetland
Spootiskerry; Frank's Reel; McFadden's Reel; MacArthur's Road
Fine Flowers in the Valley
Fine Flowers in the Valley
No Goodbyes
No Goodbyes
Best Kept Secret
Best Kept Secret
Maybe
Maybe
