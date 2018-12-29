Taja Sevelle (born Nancy Richardson, January 7, 1962 in Minneapolis, Minnesota) is an American singer, songwriter and musician, best known for her 1987 single, "Love Is Contagious" and for the non-profit organization Urban Farming, which she founded in 2005.

Sevelle signed a record contract with Prince's Paisley Park Records in 1987. From the Prince Vault Website, the following information about her recording history with Prince may be known: "Taja Sevelle is the first studio album by Taja Sevelle, and is her only album to feature writing input by Prince.

Two of the album's ten tracks were written (or co-written) by Prince, although the album was produced by Minneapolis musician Chico Bennett.

Although Taja Sevelle had signed to Paisley Park Records when it was formed in 1985, she mainly worked with Warner Bros. executives on the album, and Prince's involvement was minimal; he submitted the songs in late 1986 after Michael Jackson had rejected Wouldn't You Love To Love Me? for his album Bad.