Susan Georgina "Su" Pollard (born 7 November 1949 in Nottingham) is an English comedy actress and singer, most famous for her roles in the sitcoms Hi-de-Hi!, You Rang, M'Lord? and Oh, Doctor Beeching!. As a singer, she scored a UK No.2 hit with the song "Starting Together" in 1986. She is also well known for her unusual and flamboyant dress sense and her broad Nottinghamshire accent.