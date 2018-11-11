Barry MannBorn 9 February 1939
Barry Mann
1939-02-09
Barry Mann Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Mann (born Barry Imberman; February 9, 1939) is an American songwriter, and part of a successful songwriting partnership with his wife, Cynthia Weil.
He has written or co-written 53 hits in the UK and 98 in the US.
Barry Mann Tracks
Who Put The Bomp
Barry Mann
Who Put The Bomp
Who Put The Bomp
Last played on
Who Put The Bomp In The Bomp, Bomp, Bomp!
Barry Mann
Who Put The Bomp In The Bomp, Bomp, Bomp!
Just Once
Richard Bona
Just Once
Just Once
Last played on
Teenage Has Been
Barry Mann
Teenage Has Been
Teenage Has Been
Last played on
War Paint
Barry Mann
War Paint
War Paint
Last played on
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'
The Righteous Brothers
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'
You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'
Last played on
We Gotta Get Out of this Place
Barry Mann
We Gotta Get Out of this Place
We Gotta Get Out of this Place
Last played on
On Broadway
Barry Mann
On Broadway
On Broadway
Last played on
