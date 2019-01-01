Stanislav Stanislavovich Bunin (Russian: Станислав Станиславович Бунин; born 25 September 1966) is a Russian-born pianist.

He was born in Moscow in 1966 into an established European musical family which included his grandfather Heinrich Neuhaus, his grandmother Zinaida (Boris Pasternak's second wife), and his father, Stanislav Neuhaus.

In 1985, after a series of prizes, he won first prize and the gold medal in the 11th International Frédéric Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw. He spent much of the next decade in Japan, teaching for six years at Senzoku Gakuen Music College in the city of Kawasaki; his wife is Japanese. Having obtained German citizenship, in 2012 he was a resident in Japan.

He recorded a few of Chopin's works for the soundtrack to the 2007 video game Eternal Sonata.