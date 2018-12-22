Robin BeckBorn 7 September 1954
Robin Beck
1954-09-07
Robin Beck Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin Beck (born November 7, 1954) is an American singer. She topped the singles chart in the United Kingdom in 1988, and Germany in 1989, with her single "First Time", which had come to the public's attention via its use in a Coca-Cola commercial. Other well-known songs of hers are "Save Up All Your Tears", "In My Heart to Stay", "Tears in the Rain" and "Close to You".
Also, "First Time" was successfully covered or sampled many times, the most recent was made by Sunblock in 2006, peaking at number nine on the UK Singles Chart. Beck also performed it with German pop star Helene Fischer.
Robin Beck Tracks
First Time
Robin Beck
First Time
First Time
Last played on
