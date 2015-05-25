Brick & Lace are a Jamaican dancehall/R&B (or reggae fusion) musical duo consisting of sisters Nyanda and Nailah Thorbourne. According to Billboard, their name reflects the tough and the soft sides of femininity. Signed to the Geffen label, Brick & Lace originally consisted of three performing sisters Tasha, Nailah, and Nyanda. Tasha left the stage to work behind the scenes and co-write songs for the group. Their first Geffen Records' single "Get That Clear" and their first album Love Is Wicked were both released in 2006.