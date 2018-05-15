Corin Douieb (born 8 May 1985) is a British music producer and DJ based in Hackney, London, who goes by the stage name The Last Skeptik. He has worked with artists such as Giggs, Mikill Pane, Trim, Scrufizzer, Lunar C., Sway, MF Grimm, Trim (rapper), Scrufizzer and Laura Bettinson (performs under stage names FEMME and Dimbleby & Capper). His 2017 joint EP with rapper Dream Mclean featured the single 'Doing Bits'. His sophomore solo album 'This Is Where It Gets Good' features Kojey Radical, Trim, Takura, and Matt Wills, is released in September 2017 on his own label, Thanks For Trying Records The independent label was established after Corin left BBE Records, the first label he had signed with, in 2014.

Corin hosts the Thanks For Trying Podcast, each episode involving two people from the world of entertainment, getting drunk, and has had guests such as Katherine Ryan, Ed Skrein, Kurupt FM, and Rizzle Kicks.

The Last Skeptik's music has been used on adverts for Adidas, Puma, Powerade and Reebok, and on BBC's coverage of the 2012 Olympics, as well as Vice Magazine's documentary on ATL Stripclubs, and the BAFTA nominated short film 'Island Queen'.