Tim HartUK folk singer and multi-instrumentalist. Born 9 January 1948. Died 24 December 2009
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-01-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a155da7-237c-49d8-afb6-095306dbbc22
Tim Hart Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Hart (9 January 1948 – 24 December 2009) was an English folk singer and multi-instrumentalist, best known as a founding member of British folk rock band Steeleye Span.
Tim Hart Tracks
My Son John
Tim Hart
My Son John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnm8.jpglink
My Son John
Last played on
All Around My Hat
Bob Johnson, Nigel Pegrum, Peter Knight, Rick Kemp, Tim Hart & Steeleye Span
All Around My Hat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzw.jpglink
All Around My Hat
Last played on
Water Fire
Tim Hart
Water Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Water Fire
Last played on
The Dalesman's Litany
Tim Hart
The Dalesman's Litany
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnm8.jpglink
The Dalesman's Litany
Last played on
I Live Not Where I Love
Maddy Prior
I Live Not Where I Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnm8.jpglink
I Live Not Where I Love
Last played on
False Night On The Road
Maddy Prior
False Night On The Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnm8.jpglink
False Night On The Road
Last played on
Dancing at Whitsun
Tim Hart and Maddy Prior
Dancing at Whitsun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancing at Whitsun
Performer
Last played on
Three Drunken Maidens
Tim Hart and Maddy Prior
Three Drunken Maidens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Drunken Maidens
Performer
Last played on
Bring Us in Good Ale
Tim Hart and Maddy Prior
Bring Us in Good Ale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Us in Good Ale
Performer
Last played on
