Steve KuhnBorn 24 March 1938
Steve Kuhn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-03-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a13dd5c-e1a2-481a-b7f8-b78d4eb8b867
Steve Kuhn Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Kuhn (born March 24, 1938) is an American jazz pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Kuhn Tracks
Sort by
The Zoo (feat. Steve Kuhn)
Jameszoo
The Zoo (feat. Steve Kuhn)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Zoo (feat. Steve Kuhn)
Last played on
The Meaning Of Love
Steve Kuhn
The Meaning Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Meaning Of Love
Last played on
Patterns
Oliver Nelson
Patterns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Patterns
Last played on
Pearlie's Swine
Steve Kuhn
Pearlie's Swine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pearlie's Swine
Last played on
Pee Wee's Blues
Pee Wee Russell
Pee Wee's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsb5.jpglink
Pee Wee's Blues
Last played on
Body And Soul
Henry “Red” Allen
Body And Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1x6.jpglink
Body And Soul
Last played on
Once Upon A Time
Stan Getz
Once Upon A Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4bg.jpglink
Once Upon A Time
Last played on
Menina Moca (Young Lady)
Jose Paul, Luis Parga, Stan Getz, Laurindo Almeida, Steve Kuhn, George Duvivier & Dave Bailey
Menina Moca (Young Lady)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Menina Moca (Young Lady)
Performer
Last played on
Steve Kuhn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist