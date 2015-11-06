La'Reonte Wright (born November 26, 1990) is an American rapper better known by his stage name Dizzy Wright. In December 2011, Wright signed to rapper Hopsin's independent record label Funk Volume. After signing he released his debut studio album SmokeOut Conversations in April 2012. He followed that with The First Agreement in December of that year, and then a mixtape The Golden Age in August 2013. Following touring with Hopsin in early 2014, Dizzy Wright released State of Mind, an EP that would peak at number 54 on the Billboard 200. On May 22, 2015, he released his second full-length studio album The Growing Process which peaked at number 47 on the Billboard 200.