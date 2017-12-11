Doris FisherBorn 2 May 1915. Died 15 January 2003
Doris Fisher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1915-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a11eee9-49d8-4c1a-983f-d26bd88a0826
Doris Fisher Biography (Wikipedia)
Doris Fisher (May 2, 1915 – January 15, 2003) was an American singer and songwriter, collaborating both as lyricist and composer. She co-wrote many popular songs in the 1940s, including "Whispering Grass", "You Always Hurt the One You Love", "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall", "That Ole Devil Called Love", and "Put the Blame on Mame." Her songs were recorded by the Ink Spots, Louis Prima, Billie Holiday, Bing Crosby, the Andrews Sisters, Pearl Bailey, the Mills Brothers and Ella Fitzgerald amongst others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doris Fisher Tracks
Sort by
Amado Mio
Doris Fisher
Amado Mio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkb30.jpglink
Amado Mio
Last played on
Gilda (1946) - Put The Blame On Mame
Doris Fisher
Gilda (1946) - Put The Blame On Mame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gilda (1946) - Put The Blame On Mame
Singer
Orchestra
Last played on
Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall (feat. Doris Fisher)
Allan Roberts
Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall (feat. Doris Fisher)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall (feat. Doris Fisher)
Last played on
Back to artist