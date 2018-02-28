David Alan MillerBorn 1961
David Alan Miller
1961
David Alan Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
David Alan Miller (born 1961) is a Grammy Award-winning American symphony orchestra conductor, and since 1992, the conductor of the Albany Symphony Orchestra. Miller has also served as assistant and associate conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and music director of the New York Youth Symphony.
David Alan Miller Tracks
Reflections on the Mississippi: IV. Steamboat
Michael Daugherty
Symphony No.3
Aaron Copland
Concerto Op.14 for violin and orchestra
Sarah Chang
Adagio For Strings
Samuel Barber
Ecstasy after the Premonition of Death (Symphony No 8, 'San Francisco')
Roy Harris, Albany Symphony Orchestra & David Alan Miller
Performer
Past BBC Events
Born in the USA: American Classics
Music Hall, Aberdeen
2014-03-07T18:08:09
7
Mar
2014
19:30
Music Hall, Aberdeen
City Halls
2014-03-06T18:08:09
6
Mar
2014
19:30
City Halls
