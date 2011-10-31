Amakye Dede
Dan Amakye Dede (born 5 January 1958) is a Ghanaian musician. He is one of Ghana's premier highlife artists popularly referred to as "Iron Boy", "the highlife maestro" and "Abrantie" (English: Gentleman). Amakye Dede was born in Agogo, Asante Akim. He attended Agogo Roman School.
On 2 January 2016, he was involved in an accident that killed his manager and seriously injured his bodyguard.
Amakye Dede was installed as a sub-Chief at Agogo in the Asante Akim traditional area.
Mmaa pe sokoo
Mmaa pe sokoo
Mmaa pe sokoo
