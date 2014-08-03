MIA.German rock/pop group. Formed 1997
MIA.
1997
MIA. Biography (Wikipedia)
MIA. (alternative spelling: Mia.) is a German punk/new wave/rock/pop band from Berlin.
MIA. Tracks
Double Bubble Trouble (Zwart licht Dub)
Bring The Noize
Bad Girls
