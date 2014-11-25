William WordsworthPoet. Born 7 April 1770. Died 23 April 1850
William Wordsworth
1770-04-07
William Wordsworth Biography (Wikipedia)
William Wordsworth (7 April 1770 – 23 April 1850) was a major English Romantic poet who, with Samuel Taylor Coleridge, helped to launch the Romantic Age in English literature with their joint publication Lyrical Ballads (1798).
Wordsworth's magnum opus is generally considered to be The Prelude, a semi-autobiographical poem of his early years that he revised and expanded a number of times. It was posthumously titled and published, before which it was generally known as "the poem to Coleridge". Wordsworth was Britain's poet laureate from 1843 until his death from pleurisy on 23 April 1850.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Wordsworth Tracks
'There was a Child' – All shod with steel
Jonathan Dove
'There was a Child' – All shod with steel
'There was a Child' – All shod with steel
On Westminster Bridge
William Wordsworth
On Westminster Bridge
On Westminster Bridge
Nocturne & Scherzo
William Wordsworth
Nocturne & Scherzo
Nocturne & Scherzo
Lines Composed Above Tintern Abbey
William Wordsworth
Lines Composed Above Tintern Abbey
Lines Composed Above Tintern Abbey
