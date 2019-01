Francis Monkman (born 9 June 1949, in Hampstead, North London, England) is an English rock, classical and film score composer, and a founding member of both the progressive rock band Curved Air and the classical/rock fusion band Sky. He is the son of the late Kenneth Monkman, an authority on the writer Laurence Sterne, and of the late Vita née Duncombe Mann.

