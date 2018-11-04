FoxtrottBorn 1986
1986
Foxtrott is the recording name of Canadian electronic music artist Marie-Hélène Delorme.
Delorme's first significant release was a remix of Bernard Adamus's single "Rue Ontario" in 2010, which she released under the DJ name MHMHMH. As Foxtrott she released the EP Shields in 2012 before signing to One Little Indian Records, which released her full-length debut album A Taller Us in 2015.
A Taller Us is a longlisted nominee for the 2016 Polaris Music Prize.
Wide Awake
Better With You
Wait
Brother
Shields
Untake Me
Colours
Beyond Our Means
Shaky Hands
Driven
