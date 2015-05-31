Willem PijperBorn 8 September 1894. Died 18 March 1947
Willem Pijper
1894-09-08
Willem Pijper Biography (Wikipedia)
Willem Frederik Johannes Pijper; 8 September 1894 – 18 March 1947) was a Dutch composer, music critic and music teacher. Pijper is considered to be among the most important Dutch composers of the first half of the 20th century.
Willem Pijper Tracks
Symphony No 3 in C major, Op 52
La maumariee (Un soir me promenant; Mon Pere me marie)
