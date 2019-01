James Greer (born April 23, 1971) is an American novelist, screenwriter, musician, and critic. As a screenwriter, he is known for writing the children's comedies Max Keeble's Big Move, Just My Luck and The Spy Next Door, as well as the 2018 thriller Unsane. He currently lives in Los Angeles.

