Sally Dexter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6a003842-e960-49e9-99ba-aaaad90079c7
Sally Dexter Tracks
Sort by
Oom Pa Pa!
Sally Dexter
Oom Pa Pa!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oom Pa Pa!
Performer
Last played on
It's A Fine Life
Sally Dexter
It's A Fine Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's A Fine Life
Last played on
It's A Fine Life
Sally Dexter
It's A Fine Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's A Fine Life
Performer
Last played on
I'd Do Anything
Sally Dexter
I'd Do Anything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Do Anything
Last played on
As Long As He Needs Me
Sally Dexter
As Long As He Needs Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Long As He Needs Me
Last played on
Oom Pah Pah
Chorus
Oom Pah Pah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oom Pah Pah
Last played on
Oom Pah Pah
Sally Dexter
Oom Pah Pah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oom Pah Pah
Last played on
Oliver! - musical
Lionel Bart
Oliver! - musical
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9h4.jpglink
Oliver! - musical
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egvzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-21T11:42:50
21
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Sally Dexter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist