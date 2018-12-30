Russ KunkelBorn 27 September 1948
Russ Kunkel
1948-09-27
Russ Kunkel Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Kunkel (born September 27, 1948) is an American drummer and producer who has worked as a session musician with many well-known artists, including Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, Dan Fogelberg, Stephen Stills, Harry Chapin, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, Carole King, Jackson Browne, Joe Walsh, Neil Diamond, Glenn Frey, and Carly Simon.
Russ Kunkel Tracks
Same Old Lang Syne
Dan Fogelberg
Stay
Craig Doerge
The Sweetest Gift
Peter Asher
Carolina On My Mind
James Taylor
Hey Mister, That's Me Up On The Jukebox
Peter Asher
Wildflowers
Dolly Parton
To Know Him Is to Love Him
Cooder, Ry, Edwards, Kenny, Russ Kunkel, Russ, Lee, Morris Albert, Lindley, David, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris & Linda Ronstadt
Telling Me Lies
Dolly Parton
The Pain Of Loving You
Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt
If I Should Fall Behind
Buchanan
I've Been To Memphis
Lyle Lovett
California
Joni Mitchell
