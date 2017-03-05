Tudor Lodge is an English folk music ensemble, which was formed in 1968, featuring John Stannard and Roger Strevens. The group started playing at the White Horse in Reading, England, and later made appearances at other clubs on the folk circuit. In 1969 Lyndon Green replaced Strevens and within a year, they were joined by the American singer and flautist, Ann Steuart. Tudor Lodge then toured the English folk circuit for over two years, playing at numerous venues, including the legendary Troubadour and Les Cousins clubs in London, where they played alongside artists including Ralph McTell, Al Stewart, Mike Cooper and John Martyn. Tudor Lodge also played support for Genesis, Fairport Convention, or Steeleye Span.

Teaming up with manager Karl Blore towards the end of 1970, Tudor Lodge signed by Vertigo Records and their first album released in 1971: Tudor Lodge on Vertigo Records., after which the band played at larger venues, including the Cambridge Folk Festival and the Weeley Festival in Clacton. Weeley attracted 150,000 people and including Mungo Jerry, Barclay James Harvest, Mott the Hoople, the Pink Fairies and Brinsley Schwarz in the line-up.